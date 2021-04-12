Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, actor Salman Khan, and Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated film, Major. The teaser begins with a question, “What does it mean to be a soldier?’ and actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan then explains, “Everyone’s a patriot. And the one who protects these patriots is a soldier.” Also Read - Mahesh Babu And SS Rajamouli To Go Jumanji Way With Their Forest Adventure Untitled Film

The teaser will refresh the memories of the horrific Mumbai attacks in 2008, including the attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel. Sharing the teaser, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero… The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it!(sic)." While Salman wrote, "Isse kehte hain dhamakedaar teaser! Really happy and proud to launch this. Congratulations to the team.. and salute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. #MajorTeaser."

Watch the teaser here:

Watch the teaser here:

The film is based on the sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during 26/11 attacks and also chronicles his life and an impressive stint in the Indian defence force. Speaking about the film, Adivi told Indian express that the film is a tribute to Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He was quoted as saying, “The world only knows how heroic he was and how he died in his final moments. But, everything I loved about him was the way he lived. 26/11 was not the chapter that defined him. Yes, it was an important chapter. But, he was a captain in 7th Bihar when he fought in Kargil. He served in Hyderabad. He went to the National Defence Academy. He was a training officer in the National Security Guard. I was interested in how beautifully he lived his life. That’s what I wanted to make a movie about.”

The film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Releasing International, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

The film also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in important roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on July 2.