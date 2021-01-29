Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has treated fans with an interesting announcement of his forthcoming film, Major. He announced that his film will be released in cinemas worldwide on July 2, 2021. The film is co-produced by Mahesh and it stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The biopic is based on the life of slain Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas To Romance Shruti Haasan, Film To Go on Floors This Week

Speaking about the film, Adivi told Indian express that the film is a tribute to Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He was quoted as saying, “The world only knows how heroic he was and how he died in his final moments. But, everything I loved about him was the way he lived. 26/11 was not the chapter that defined him. Yes, it was an important chapter. But, he was a captain in 7th Bihar when he fought in Kargil. He served in Hyderabad. He went to the National Defence Academy. He was a training officer in the National Security Guard. I was interested in how beautifully he lived his life. That’s what I wanted to make a movie about.”

Adivi has also written the script of the film, besides playing the lead role. It is his passion project and is a result of years of research in Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life.

The film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Releasing International, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies. The film also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

