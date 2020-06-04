On Wednesday, actor Meera Chopra objected to a few Twitter users who slut-shamed her and called her names after she, in a casual chat, said that she was not a fan of popular Telugu actor Jr NTR. In her latest interview with Mid-Day now, Meera talked about the gravity of the entire incident. She said these are the same incidents that make a woman feel uncomfortable in speaking her mind on public platforms. Meera revealed that she had urged Twitter to act against the bullies who abused her, threatened her of murder and rape on the platform, however, no action has been taken yet. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Receives Rape And Death Threats From Jr NTR Fans on Twitter, Files Complaint

The actor, who's a cousin to Priyanka Chopra, said, "I said I don't know him, and I'm not a fan. As soon as I said that, I was bombarded with abuses, murder, and rape threats. I didn't know it was a crime to not be somebody's fan."

She also reached out to Jr NTR on Twitter and asked him to be wary of his fans who resort to attacking women using his name on social media platforms. Meera revealed that she has lodged a complaint with the National Commission For Women as well. Adding that some users even tweeted to her wishing her parents die of the coronavirus, she said, "I have tagged Jr NTR on the abusive tweets where I have been called a wh**e, adult star and threatened with gang rape and acid attack. His fans also wished that my parents die of COVID-19. I hope he asks his fans to refrain from such cyber-bullying. It also reflects the state of women in our society – how is any woman to feel safe when people are openly threatening her? This misogynistic behaviour needs to be called out. I asked Twitter to suspend the accounts, but no action has been taken so far."

Most social media fan-clubs of many leading stars in India are full of aggressive users who usually find ways to harass those who don’t follow their stars in a godly manner as they do. The bullying becomes even more serious when someone is a follower of another star who shares a rivalry with their star.