Mumbai: Telugu actor Mehreen Pirazada called off her engagement with politician Bhavya Bishnoi on Saturday. They got engaged on March 12 this year in a grand ceremony in Jaipur in the presence of family members and close friends and since then she has been sharing her engagement pictures and videos until recently. In an official statement on her Instagram story, Mehreen called the breakup ‘amicable’ and added that she is no longer associated with Bhavya, his family, or friends.

The statement read, “Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It’s a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members, or friends. This is the only statement I will be making regarding this, and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile, I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances.”

Mehreen has now deleted all the pictures of her with Bhavya from her Instagram page.

On the work front, she will be next seen in F3, the sequel of F2. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles.