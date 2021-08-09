Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad last year and it’s already a year. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a dreamy way on Sunday. Posting a glimpse from their celebrations, Miheeka shared a stunning picture with the Baahubali star and adorably wished him on social media. In the photo, Miheeks can be seen clad in a glamorous white backless gown while Rana compliments his beautiful wife in an all-white suit.Also Read - Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Sathi Postponed Due to COVID Scare, Here's The Official Confirmation

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around … @ranadaggubati #mylife #mylove. (sic)” Also Read - Rana Daggubati FINALLY Opens Up About His Severe Illness, Says 'There Was Calcification Around Heart, Failed Kidneys'

Rana’s sister-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped the comment ‘God bless you both’. Shruti Haasan wrote, “awww happy anniversary lovelies !!” Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Neha Kakkar, Kajal Aggarwal, Miheeka Bajaj, Prachi Tehlan And Other Celebs Celebrate Festival For First Time

Rana and Miheeka had a close-knit wedding with only 30 guests in attendance due to Covid-19 guidelines. The wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, cousin Naga Chaitanya and sister-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others.