Naga Chaitanya latest statement: Actor Naga Chaitanya has been promoting his upcoming film Thank You in the media. During one such promotional interaction, the popular actor spoke about learning the seriousness of relationships and the importance of expressing gratitude for people who have been an integral part of your journey.

Speaking to The News Qube, Chaitanya said his film has taught him about not hesitating to thank or appreciate people who have contributed to your life. The actor, who has been in news for ending his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, said, "This is a script I feel will instantly connect with audiences. We have a lot of special people in our lives but when it comes to thanking them, we hesitate and have second thoughts. As much as we want to thank them, there's always some element of guilt or the distance that you share with them could stop us. This film will teach us to go thank those people."

Naga Chaitanya speaks on knowing the importance of ‘seriousness of relationship’

Chaitanya added that he has transformed into a better person today after working on Thank You because he understands the importance of relationships and staying 'in touch' with people who have been there for you. "This film taught me the importance of expressing gratitude. When I was shooting for this movie, I became more grounded as a person. I called up and thanked some people who've contributed to my success in life. This film taught me the seriousness of any relationship and why keeping in touch is so important," he explained.

Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation

It was last year that both Chaitanya and Samantha took to their respective social media accounts to express that they are no longer together. In their official notes about separation, both the actors talked about ending their four years of marriage and moving on after taking good things from their relationship.

Meanwhile, Thank You is believed to be a coming-of-age drama that shows the journey of a person from a humble beginning to becoming a self-made billionaire. The film features Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor among others alongside Chaitanya. He also features alongside Aamir Khan in his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is up for release on August 11.