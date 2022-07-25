Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Divorce: Former actor and self-acclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter this morning to allege that Aamir Khan instigated Naga Chaitanya to divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two were married for almost four years before they released an official statement on social media, announcing their breakup. While their fans have different stories about their divorce, KRK, on Monday, claimed that Naga listened to his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir and got separated from Samantha.Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence on Divorce With Samantha Prabhu: 'Have Changed a Lot as a Person'

In a series of tweets, KRK wrote, “I got full story, how #AamirKhan convinced #NagaChaitanya to divorce his wife #Samantha. Means he is having full black heart 🖤! Toh Bhai Aise Aadmi Ki film Toh Nahi Chal Sakti. My review will release soon (sic).” In another tweet, he wrote about their film and alleged that Chaitanya has not been happy with how Laal Singh Chaddha has shaped out and he’s regretting being a part of it. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Talks About Samantha Ruth Prabhu a Day After Koffee With Karan 7 Episode

I got full story, how #AamirKhan convinced #NagaChaitanya to divorce his wife #Samantha. Means he is having full black heart 🖤! Toh Bhai Aise Aadmi Ki film Toh Nahi Chal Sakti. My review will release soon. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 25, 2022

KRK’s tweet read, “Naga Chaitanya told to one of his director friend:- I do regret doing this film #LaalSinghChacha. I never thought that it will be so bad. But now I can’t do anything except calling it good film. Fair enough (sic).”

Naga Chaitanya told to one of his director friend:- I do regret doing this film #LaalSinghChacha. I never thought that it will be so bad. But now I can’t do anything except calling it good film.

Fair enough! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 24, 2022

KRK, who reviews films independently without any filter on his social media platforms, has been giving a lot of negative publicity to Aamir’s film which is an official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on August 11 as the big release on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking on the film, KRK tweeted on Monday: “Today I want to say only this to Aamir:- Dear #LaalSinghChacha your cry drama is not going to help your crap film. It’s going to be a sure-shot disaster. So better to accept it before the release only. So that you won’t feel bad after the release. All the best (sic).”

Today I want to say only this to Aamir:- Dear #LaalSinghChacha your cry drama is not going to help your crap film. It’s going to be a sure shot disaster. So better to accept it before the release only. So that you won’t feel bad after the release. All the best. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has been in news for his latest movie Thank You which hit the screens last Friday. The film hasn’t fared well at the Box Office. The actor’s name also appeared on Koffee With Karan where Samantha featured alongside Akshay Kumar and spilt the beans on her relationship with her ex-husband. She revealed they are not on amicable terms currently so much so that they can’t be left in one room with sharp objects around.

