Naga Chaitanya on Koffee With Karan: A lot happens over a cup of coffee on Koffee With Karan. While celebs are made to spill the beans on their personal lives, many even just let their guards down and speak about the most controversial and protected part of their lives. In one of the recent episodes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about her not-so-cordial separation from actor Naga Chaitanya. Her statement on Karan Johar's show provided fodder to many gossip-mongers who could not stop commenting on their failed marriage and what all led to their separation.

In an exclusive interview with india.com now, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni also spoke on his personal life and wished to be sitting on the 'koffee' couch someday. The actor, who plays an important role in Aamir Khan starter Laal Singh Chaddha, talked about appearing on Karan Johar's show. Chay, as he is lovingly called, is making his Bollywood debut with the Advait Chandan directorial and when asked if he would mind going on KJo's talk show, he said, "On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not?" he said.

His statement comes days after he said he would never bad-mouth someone in the public. The statement was perceived as his reaction to what Samantha said on Koffee With Karan talking about how she and Chay haven't reached an 'amicable' point after their separation.

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Chaitanya Akkineni also opened up on not letting all that’s happening in his personal life affect his professional choices. When asked how he pulls himself back and then goes forward while dealing with a major personal setback in life, the actor said, “I’ve sort of built myself in a way where my personal life doesn’t affect my professional life. When your personal life is at the forefront in the media, that and not your professional life becomes the headline, it gets a little irritating and frustrating. You don’t like it when your personal and professional lives are connected. I don’t connect it and I’ve created a very clear barrier between the both. So, it’s sad sometimes to see people connecting my personal life to my films out of nowhere… or what someone said or what happened. But unfortunately, that’s the way it is today and I just teach myself to keep working harder… (focus harder) at my work and make sure my work shines and eventually, it will.”

Naga Chaitanya is expecting Laal Singh Chaddha to open the gates of Bollywood for him. Watch this space for Chay’s full interview soon!