Naga Chaitanya talks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu: A day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu answered questions about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Koffee With Karan 7, the actor too spoke about her in an interview. His latest film 'Thank You' hit the screens on Friday and in one of the promotional interviews, he mentioned that he has shared good chemistry with Samantha on-screen.

Chaitanya and Samantha got separated last year after announcing the end of their marriage in social media posts. On KJo's show, the actress revealed that she is not on amicable terms with her ex-husband as of now. Samantha said, "There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes."

In an interview with Tamil portal Behindwoods, Naga Chaitanya was recently asked which actress he shares the best on-screen chemistry with. The actor answered, "I can't pick one actress. I worked with Sai Pallavi in Love Story. We had great on-screen chemistry. And also Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). We've had some of the best love stories together."

Chaitanya and Samantha have worked together in four films including Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Oh! Baby, and Love Story. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in which he stars alongside Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. The actor is playing the role of Bala, a soldier, in the film. Directed by Advait Chandan, it will release during Christmas this year.