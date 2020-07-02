Telugu star Rana Daggubati-backed new film on Netflix titled Krishna And His Leela is receiving a lot of criticism for hurting the religious sentiments. The film features its male protagonist named Krishna having sexual encounters with several women including one named Radha while struggling with commitment issues in a relationship. As the controversy around the film goes on, Rana seems unfazed. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, the popular actor kept his silence on the matter and rather talked about how it’s a youth-centric film and addresses the relevant issues. Also Read - Netizens Want to Boycott Netflix Over Their Latest Offering 'Krishna And His Leela' For Hurting Religious Sentiments

The Baahubali star said that he knew the film would connect with the young audience as it talks about a subject that is globally relevant. The actor said, “When I heard the story, I felt it would easily connect with the youngsters. It had pop culture references while telling a simple story that is also globally relevant. In a way, it’s perfect that it released on an OTT platform. At its heart, the story resonated with teens and young adults.” Also Read - Case File Against Actor Akshay Kumar For Hurting Sentiments of Maratha Community in His Latest Commercial

Asserting that a strong subject will always attract controversies, Rana also said that taking up such content and creating films around them has become easy now that the internet has allowed the filmmakers to showcase their talent. “Good stories have always broken language and cultural barriers. The internet opened up the possibility of exploring regional cinema a few years ago, and how, OTT platforms have made it even more accessible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Krishna And His Leela is streaming on Netflix with Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath and Seerat Kapoor in the lead. The film is directed by Ravikanth Perepu and one of the top 10 trending contents on the streaming giant in India.