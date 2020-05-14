Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha got married to Pallavi Varma in a ‘quarantine wedding’ on May 13. The popular actor tied the knot as per the South Indian wedding rituals. The wedding was organised at a private resort near Hyderabad in the presence of a few family members and close friends. The photos and videos from the wedding are currently going viral on social media showing the happy faces of the bride-groom as they embark upon a new personal journey with blessings and love. Also Read - Rana Daggubati's Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj is Sonam Kapoor's Good Friend; Here's More About The Girl

According to a report published in Telugu daily Sakshi, the families had decided to organise the wedding in April this year. However, as the situation worsened after the coronavirus and a nationwide lockdown followed later, they dropped the plans and decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely. Meanwhile, they figured out that there was no 'shubh mahurat' for a very long time. Therefore, both sides of the family agreed upon organising the wedding on May 13 with due permission from the authorities and making sure that the protocols of the lockdown are being followed.

A few photos from the wedding that are being shared widely on Instagram show the wedding being planned as per the theme of social distancing. An entry sign at the venue reads, “Pallai & Nikhil… Mask here, sanitizers there… love everywhere”.

A few other photos show the couple having fun at their Haldi ceremony. While Nikhil is seen wearing a yellow traditional kurta, Pallavi is seen wearing a stunning silk saree. Check out more photos here:

The couple had got engaged in a lavish ceremony in February this year. While Nikhil is a popular actor, Pallavi is a doctor by profession. They dated for a few years before getting married. Our best wishes to the newlyweds!