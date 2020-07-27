South sensation Naga Shaurya is all set to release his 20th film – a sports drama being helmed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi. #NS20 is produced by Narayana Dass Narang, Sharrath Marar and P Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments, will show Naga Shaurya as a archer. The makers have shared the first look of the film in which the actor looks hot in eight pack abs and also sports a ponytail and a beard. Actor Naga Shaurya is seen as a dynamic archer set to shoot a target and hit the bull’s eye in the film. He sure does look dashing on the poster of #NS20. Also Read - Are Raashi Khanna And Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Dating? Actress Issues Shocking Statement

Naga's first look shows wounds on his face and stomach. T sports drama film is going to be very intense and entertaining. There are reports that say that Naga Shaurya has been on a strict diet from the past few months for this film.

This is the first time Naga Shaurya is seen for a sport based film. Therefore, the young hero's fans have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite star in a different avatar. While sharing the poster of the first look Naga wrote, "His mind, his soul are together now. The target is just a mere thing."

Have a look at the first look of NS20:

NS20 also features Ketika Sharma in the female lead. Apart from #NS20, Naga Shaurya will also be seen in Mooga Manasulu which is being helmed by debutant director Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Sithara Entertainments.