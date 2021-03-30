Andhra Pradesh: The fans of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan created a huge ruckus at the Sangam Sharath theatre in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Monday as the trailer of his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab was released with much fanfare. The actor-turned-politician decided to release the trailer of his anticipated film on the occasion of Holi and the fans headed to a few selected theatres to celebrate their favourite star. Also Read - Hari Hara Veera Mallu Teaser Out: Pawan Kalyan is Fierce in First Look, Fans Go Berserk

However, a lot of chaos was created at one of the theatres where the glass was broken while the fans kept cheering for their star and rushed inside the cinema hall. The trailer was scheduled for release at 4 pm, however, the fans rushed and blocked the theatres from 2 pm. A video of the fans going berserk at a theatre is now going viral on social media. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Ram Charan to Pawan Kalyan: Here Are Some More Stunning Pictures From Niharika Konidela- Chaitanya JV’s Extravagant Wedding

Vakeel Saab is Pawan’s first film after a gap of two years. The actor has been on a sabbatical after which the COVID-19 scare ruined his plans of making a comeback. What is more exciting to realise is that the film is a remake of the Hindi movie Pink that featured Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent role alongside Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andria Tariang among others.

Watch the trailer of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab here: