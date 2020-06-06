A new poster of Telugu film Penguin is out now. Featuring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, the poster shows the actor in a gruesome state with blood fusing out from the lips and a severe cut on the nose. Penguin is the second South Indian film which is releasing on an OTT platform after Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal released on Amazon Prime Video last month. Also Read - Thalaivi Sold to Netflix, Amazon Prime For Rs 55 Crore, Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Can't Release on Digital Directly’

The teaser of the Keerthy Suresh’s starrer will be out on June 8 while the film is releasing on June 19. It’s an important film that reportedly sheds light on crimes against women. Directed by Eashvar Karthic and produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios Production, Penguin is the story of a pregnant woman. Also Read - Paatal Lok Season 2 Being Planned, Director Sudeep Sharma Working on Original Script For Amazon Prime Video



Keerthy had received a national award for her performance in Telugu film Mahanati last year after which she was awaiting the release of her Malayalam film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The film features Mohanlal opposite her and tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar, the naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut. The release of the film has currently been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. The actor also has Annaatthe which features Rajinikanth in the lead. It’s directed by Siruthai Siva.

Your thoughts on the poster though?