The makers of much-awaited film Prabhas 20 starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will unveil the first look on July 10. Taking to social media, Prabhas shared the picture of a clock and revealed that Prabhas 20’s first look will be out on July 10, 2020. The film is helmed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna in association with UV creations banner. Also Read - Prabhas 21: Nag Ashwin's Film With Baahubali Star to Feature Alia Bhatt?

Taking to Twitter, UV creations captioned it, “The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM.” (sic)



Prabhas also shared the post and captioned it, “#Prabhas20 @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms #KKRadhaKrishnaKumar @uvcreationsofficial #VamsiReddy #PramodUppalapati.”@praseedhauppalapati.” (sic)

Prabhas 20 is a love story set in 1960-70 with Europe backdrop. The title of the film such as ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘O Dear’, ‘Jaan’ are few that are being speculated as the title of the film. However, the official title will be revealed on July 10. The shooting of the film will resume once the things are back to normal post coronavirus pandemic.

The film will release in four languages, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

