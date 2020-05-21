The buzz is increasing around actor Prabhas‘ next film which is being directed by Nag Ashwin. The fans have tentatively titled the film as Prabhas 21 and are awaiting further announcements regarding the rest of the cast. As per the latest update, the film is going to feature Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who is already making her South cinema debut in SS Rajamouli‘s RRR. Also Read - Did Ranbir Kapoor Cut Alia Bhatt's Hair at Home? Her Latest Post Hints at The Same

As reported by a popular Telugu portal, Prabhas 21 is being made on a budget of Rs 400 crore and is expected to go on the floors in November this year considering normalcy is back and shootings are allowed by the government in the post-COVID-19 period.

The reports suggest that Nag Ashwin is eager to cast Alia opposite Prabhas and is going to narrate the script to her. Earlier, it was reported that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite Prabhas in the film. The film is being bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and is slated to release as a Pan-India film considering Prabhas' popularity across regions after the success of Baahubali. The actor is currently gearing up for Oh Dear that is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and features Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film was shot in Georgia before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.

Meanwhile, Alia is busy with the shooting of Brahmastra that needs to be finished for a release in December. The actor has also got Karan Johar’s Takht up her sleeve apart from RRR. What do you think of Prabhas and Alia’s fresh pairing though?