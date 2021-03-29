Chennai: Actor Prabhas has added a brand new Lamborghini Aventador Roadster to his collection of swanky cars. The luxury possession was unveiled recently and the photos and videos of the superstar taking out his orange car on a ride are now going viral on social media. Also Read - 1 Ramayana, Many Movies: From Prabhas to Akshay Kumar - List of People Making Films on Lord Ram

The brightly-coloured Lamborghini Aventador Roadster is roughly priced at around Rs 5.7 crore in India. Prabhas reportedly brought this new member in the family on his father's Surya Narayana Raju's birth anniversary. The actor's fan-clubs have been sharing various photos and videos of their favourite star enjoying his prized possession. Check out some of the posts here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his big romantic film – Radhe Shyam – with Pooja Hegde. He has also begun shooting for Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. Directed by Tanhaji fame director Om Raut, it’s a film based on the epic religious text – Ramayana and Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram. The actor is reportedly in talks with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a yet-to-be-titled film, and with director Nag Ashwin for another film in the pipeline.