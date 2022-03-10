Mumbai: Prabhas is all set to entertain the audience with his big films soon. After Radhe Shyam that has hit the screens today, the popular pan-India star is gearing up to start shooting for his next big films including Salaar and Project K. The actor has got Adipurush also in the pipeline in which he’s playing the role of Lord Ram alongside Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Prabhas talked about his future schedule and mentioned that he’s working 300 days a year to make sure that his fans are not waiting too long to watch his films.Also Read - Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam’s Run-Time Cut Down By 12 Minutes

Prabhas’ Salaar release date update

When asked to give an update on Salaar and the shooting schedule of his next films, Prabhas said, “Adipurush is the first film. In April, KGF 2 is releasing. So, immediately after that, we would start shooting Project K. And Salaar would be shot simultaneously. In probably the next two or three months, we’ll announce the release date of Salaar.” Also Read - Sunny Leone: Don't Want Others to Make The Choices That I Have Made in My Life | Exclusive

Prabhas on working in Hollywood film

With the kind of solid popularity that he has built across the country and his larger-than-life image in the international market, Prabhas’ fans are always wondering if he has signed on any Hollywood film. However, the actor is pretty clear about where he wants to see himself in the next few years. When asked about his Hollywood plans, the superstar mentioned that he’s happy being an Indian actor and believes in increasing the reach of Indian movies with his presence. Prabhas was quoted as saying, “I don’t know. Even if I get a chance, I won’t go only because of the sake of doing a Hollywood film. I am very happy and comfortable in India. If I like the story… I don’t think about it honestly.” Also Read - Prabhas to Get Married by The End of 2022? Astrologer Predicts Future of Pan-India Star

Watch this space for the full interview with Prabhas!