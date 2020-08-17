The Baahubali star Prabhas has created a buzz on social media today after he announced that something big will be coming tomorrow at 7.11 AM. Taking to social media, he shared a video featuring him and director Om Raut. In the video, Raut asks Prabhas if he is ‘ready for tomorrow’ to which Prabhas responds ‘All excited, finger crossed’. Om signed off saying ‘Let’s do it’. Prabhas captioned the video, “Are you ready for tomorrow? 7.11 am Hope you like it. (sic)” Also Read - Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli And Family Test COVID-19 Negative, Will Wait For 3 Weeks For Plasma Donation

Check out the video here:



As per the reports, Om Raut had approached Prabhas to star in his upcoming untitled film and there is a strong buzz that the film will also feature Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. If this comes out to be true then Prabhas and Hrithik will be sharing the screen space for the first time. The film is expected to be a mythological drama.

Meanwhile, he will be next seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The film will see a theatrical release in 2021. It will be released in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Radhe Shyam also features Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan. The film is helmed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna in association with UV creations banner.

He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s nect directorial film opposite Deepika Padukone which will be a science-fiction film. Sharing his excitement and speaking about the project, Nag Ashwin shared: “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

Stay tuned for the latest updates!