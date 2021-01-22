Telugu star Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming action-thriller film, Check, is set to have a theatrical release on February 19. Nithiin took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “The wait is over! #Check is coming to you on February 19th. #CheckOnFeb19th @yeletics @Rakulpreet #PriyaPrakashVarrier @kalyanimalik31 @BhavyaCreations @adityamusic. (sic)” Also Read - Ram Charan Finally Tests Negative For COVID-19 And Is 'Back in Action' | See IG Post

The film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that revolves around a prison and inmates. As per the reports, Nithiin will be seen as a convict serving his jail term before his capital punishment. It narrates the story of him handling all the complications and how he uses the game of chess to accomplish his mission. While Rakul Preet Singh plays the role of criminal lawyer, Priya Prakash Varrier will be seen playing Nithiin’s lady love. The film also marks Priya’s Telugu cinema debut.

The makers earlier planned to release the film in summer 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed.

The announcement was a treat to Nithiin and Priya Prakash fans and they soon flooded Twitter with tweets.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Nithiin has several films in his pipeline. He has Venky Atluri’s Rang De with Keerthy Suresh, Telugu remake of Andhadhun by Merlapaka Gandhi with Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia and Power Peta directed by Sriram Raghavan.