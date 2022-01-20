Pushpa 2 Release Date, Shoot Schedule Revealed: The craze for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa hasn’t gone away despite its OTT release and all the restrictions that theatres are running within the COVID times. As much as the audience is enjoying the film, they are also waiting for the second part of the film to hit the screens soon. And the film’s lead star – Rashmika Mandanna has got an update on the same.Also Read - Allu Arjun's Fans go Crazy After Pushpa Success, Express Love With Doodh Abhishek And His Unique Portrait

The actor spoke to an entertainment portal recently and mentioned how the team is working on the Pushpa 2 and they will soon start shooting for it. Pushpa: The Rise made amazing records at the Box Office and also went on to garner immense appreciation for its starcast – Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahad Fasil among others. In a conversation with India Today, Rashmika revealed that the makers are all geared up to begin Pushpa: The Rule and she couldn't be more excited to join the sets again.

The Dear Comrade actor added that the shooting is expected to begin in March with all the necessary COVID guidelines in place. She also revealed that the makers are trying to release the film in December this year. This means that if COVID won't play a spoilsport, the year 2022 could just look heavily dominated by the two Pushpa movies at the Box Office. It could also become the big Christmas release this year considering the makers would want to double up the gains by releasing the film during the holidays.

Meanwhile, after the success of Pushpa, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are set to release the Hindi version of the film in theatres on January 26. The decision was made to cash in upon Arjun’s fresh image of a pan-India star among the Hindi belt audience.