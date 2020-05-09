Telugu star Allu Arjun is gearing up for his upcoming film Pushpa. While the audience is already excited about the film, the latest update adds more to the buzz. As per a report by a popular Telugu entertainment portal, the makers have planned a chase sequence in the film which is worth Rs 6 crore. A report in Telugu daily Sakshi reveals that the makers are planning to spend a whopping amount of Rs 6 crore on a 6-minute crucial action sequence in the film that will feature both Allu and the film’s antagonist Vijay Sethupathi. Also Read - David Warner, Wife Candice Groove to Allu Arjun's ‘Butta Bomma’ During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

The big action sequence will reportedly be choreographed by National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein and some other popular stuntmen from Hollywood. The news has made the audience anticipate Pushpa more. The shooting of the film is yet to begin and the team is waiting for the lockdown period to get over to resume work.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Vijay Sethupathi, Pushpa also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Directed by Sukumar, the film is based on the story of red sandalwood smuggling and Arjun is seen in a rowdy role. It will be released in five languages.

Pushpa also marks third outing for Arjun and Sukumar. Their previous two offerings – Arya and Arya 2 were successful at the Box Office. However, the Telugu superstar faced a dry run at the ticket window with his film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. Now, he is looking at cashing in on the success of his comeback film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo that collected around Rs 200 crore at the Box Office. Watch out for Pushpa!