Pushpa Box Office collection update: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part I has been doing fabulous business at Box Office despite all the COVID-related restrictions in place. The film is now on its verge of collecting Rs 70 crore with its Hindi version itself, which is a massive success considering the makers didn't plan any special promotional campaign or market their film for the Hindi audience.

Despite all the odds, the Hindi version of Pushpa has collected Rs 68.19 after its third Tuesday at the Box Office. What is more interesting to observe is that the film's business isn't even dropping during weekdays which is a surprising and a rare trend to see at the ticket window. Check out the day-wise breakup of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa (Hindi):

Friday: Rs 3.31 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.77 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.54 crore

Monday: Rs 3.68 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.57 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.36 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.38 crore

Week 1: Rs 26.89 crore

Friday: Rs 2.31 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.25 crore

Monday: Rs 2.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.40 crore

Thursday: Rs 2.24 crore

Week 2: Rs 47.09 crore

Friday: Rs 3.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.25 crore

Monday: Rs 2.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore

Total: Rs 68.19 crore

Pushpa has also entered Rs 300 crore club at the worldwide Box Office and has become only the fifth highest-grossing South Indian film to have achieved that feat. It is also the first Allu Arjun starrer in the Rs 300 crore club worldwide and has beaten Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil to be in the top five on the list. With the pace that it’s enjoying at the Box Office, looks like more records are yet to be shattered and new records are yet to be made.

