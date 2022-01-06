Pushpa Box Office update: Pushpa Box OfficePushpa is creating an unexpected uproar at the Box Office, especially with its Hindi version. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has collected Rs 70 crore with its Hindi version alone. The film has shown how no analysis and no trade trend can stand in front of the audience’s word-of-mouth. After its third Wednesday that gave in Rs 2.25 crore, Pushpa Hindi stands at Rs 70.44 crore at the Box Office.Also Read - 'Why Disrespect Female Lead?' Mahesh Babu Faces Criticism For Not Mentioning Rashmika While Praising Pushpa: The Rise

The film has gained massively from Maharashtra and Gujarat areas, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet. Pushpa Hindi has emerged gloriously despite all the COVID-related restrictions and fresh releases at the ticket window. Here's the day-wise break up of Pushpa Hindi at the Box Office:

Friday: Rs 3.31 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.77 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.54 crore

Monday: Rs 3.68 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.57 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.36 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.38 crore

Week 1: Rs 26.89 crore

Friday: Rs 2.31 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.25 crore

Monday: Rs 2.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.40 crore

Thursday: Rs 2.24 crore

Week 2: Rs 47.09 crore

Friday: Rs 3.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.25 crore

Monday: Rs 2.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.25 crore

Total: Rs 70.44 crore

The film is now going to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, January 7. Since the OTT deal was made before the film’s release and no one expected the film to do this well at the Box Office, the deal was reportedly struck for around Rs 22 crore, however, now, the makers have decided to not release the Hindi version on OTT yet. As long as Pushpa Hindi is performing in theatres, the makers would refrain from opting from its OTT release. The rest of the versions will be premiering on Amazon at 8 pm.

Apart from registering a stupendous record with its Hindi version, Pushpa has also marked Allu Arjun’s presence at the global Box Office. It has become the top fifth South Indian grosser worldwide following the likes of the Baahubali series, 2.0, and Saaho. The film achieved the feat after it collected Rs 306 crore (18 days) and dethroned Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil (Rs 304.70 crore) at the Box Office.

