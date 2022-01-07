Pushpa Hindi Box Office Update: For Pushpa, what else could be a bigger achievement than it attracting the viewers to the theatres even in the COVID times! While most movies are postponing their release dates, and taking the OTT route, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer stands tall in the theatres even in its third week. After collecting Rs 70 crore with its Hindi version alone and entering the Rs 300 crore club at the Box Office worldwide, Pushpa has now surpassed one of the biggest hits in the world – Baahubali: The Beginning, at the Box Office.Also Read - Pushpa Crosses Rs 70 Crore With Its Hindi Version Alone, What is Even Happening at Box Office!

The third-week collection of Pushpa: The Rise Part I (Hindi) is bigger than what SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning had collected in its third week. Baahubali had collected Rs 21.98 crore in its third week while Pushpa Hindi has already collected Rs 23.35 crore (Fri-Wed). The collection for Thursday is yet to be updated. Here’s how the third week fared for Pushpa Hindi (Thursday numbers yet to be added): Also Read - 'Why Disrespect Female Lead?' Mahesh Babu Faces Criticism For Not Mentioning Rashmika While Praising Pushpa: The Rise

Fri – Rs 3.50 crore

Sat – Rs 6.10 crore

Sun – Rs 6.25 crore

Mon – Rs 2.75 crore

Tues – Rs 2.50 crore

Wed – Rs 2.25 crore

Total: Rs 23.35 crore (Total Pushpa Hindi collection: Rs 70.44 crore) Also Read - Pushpa on OTT: The Amount Amazon Prime Paid to Buy Streaming Rights of Allu Arjun Starrer

It should be noted that Baahubali fared this well in its third week in the pre-COVID era with no restrictions whatsoever, and a massive promotional strategy in place. While in the case of Pushpa, the film wasn’t marketed much for the Hindi audience, and it was released during the time when most theatres were being shut down, and COVID-restrictions were being placed.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise Part I will now be available on Amazon Prime Video from 8 pm today. However, the Hindi version won’t premiere yet considering the business that it’s still raking in at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pushpa!