Pushpa Hindi super-hit at Box Office: Pushpa: The Rise is now a super-hit movie at the Box Office, a huge feat to achieve in the COVID times when more restrictions are being placed and theatres are being shut down. The Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has garnered Rs 72.49 crore after its third week’s run at the ticket window. The film’s collection during the weekdays is incredible and quite rare for any film, COVID or no COVID.Also Read - Pushpa Hindi Beats Baahubali at Box Office in Its Third Week - Check Detailed Collection Report

Pushpa Hindi continues to hit the ball out of the park by overtaking the weekdays’ collection of even 83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Sukumar-directorial is raking in good business from Maharashtra and Gujarat belt that is helping its Hindi version to run wild at the Box Office. Also Read - Pushpa Crosses Rs 70 Crore With Its Hindi Version Alone, What is Even Happening at Box Office!

Check out the day-wise Box Office breakup of Pushpa Hindi in its third week:

Fri: Rs 3.50 crore

Sat: Rs 6.10 crore

Sun: Rs 6.25 crore

Mon: Rs 2.75 crore

Tues: Rs 2.50 crore

Wed: Rs 2.25 crore

Thurs: Rs 2.05 crore

Total: Rs 72.49 crore (21 days)

Total Week 3: Rs 25.04 crore (7 days) Also Read - 'Why Disrespect Female Lead?' Mahesh Babu Faces Criticism For Not Mentioning Rashmika While Praising Pushpa: The Rise

Another incredible achievement that Pushpa: The Rise has made is that it has surpassed the week 3 collection of Baahubali: The Beginning. The SS Rajamouli-directorial ended its week 3-run at Rs 21.98 crore while Pushpa has collected Rs 25.04 crore with its Hindi version alone. It is due to this terrific performance at the Box Office that the film’s team has decided to hold on to the premiere of the Hindi version of the film. Pushpa: The Rise will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 8 pm today in other languages except for Hindi.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pushpa!