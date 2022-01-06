Pushpa on OTT: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has taken over Box Office like no other Indian film amid the COVID crisis. The Hindi version, especially, has shown some surprising trends at the Box Office and it is now expected to finish its glorious run between Rs 70-80 crore. While it’s still running in theatres, the Sukumar-directorial is ready to entertain the audience on an OTT platform.Also Read - Pushpa on Fire at Box Office Despite All COVID Restrictions, Check Day-Wise Breakup of Allu Arjun Starrer

Pushpa: The Rise Part I will start streaming from Amazon Prime Video on January 7, Friday at 8 pm. The audience is superbly excited to watch the film from the comforts of their home. Meanwhile, another interesting update is going viral around Pushpa releasing on an OTT platform. A report published in Mirchi9 mentioned that Amazon has bought the streaming rights of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer for an amount of Rs 22 crore.

Interestingly, this amount could be even bigger if the makers hadn't sold Pushpa before its theatrical release. The film's Box Office performance is totally unexpected and therefore, the streaming rights would have got sold at an even higher price. Pushpa is running at above Rs 300 crore at the worldwide Box Office while its Hindi version is close to collecting Rs 70 crore. There are still two days for it to register a good collection before the film hits Amazon Prime Video.

Among the many things that it has done for its stars, Pushpa has established Allu Arjun’s solid presence in the international market. The actor has become the only star with a Rs 300 crore release at the worldwide Box Office during COVID times. Pushpa is also running as the top fifth-biggest South Indian film ever in terms of its Box Office collection at the worldwide level. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office update on Pushpa!