Oo Antava controversy: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa has been entertaining the masses with its songs. The film is now available on OTT and the buzz around it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Apart from Rashmika's Saami Saami and the romantic number, Srivalli, Oo Antava is also a popular song that has gone viral on social media. However, not without controversy!

The song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is a steamy dance number, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun. A political leader recently objected to Oo Antava being converted from a devotional number to an item number for the film. In his latest interview with ETimes, the music director opened up on the same and said his job is to treat a song as per the suitability of the makers. "From the composition side of a musician, we have to cater to what the director wants, what the subject demands. If it is a love song, it'll be a love song, if it is an item song, it'll be an item song," he said.

Prasad explained how the controversy could have begun initially when he was asked a question during one of the press meets of the film. The musician added, "For me, be it a devotional, love or item song, the composing process remains the same. However, it was taken in a different context by these (political) guys which was unnecessary."

Devi Sri Prasad is now busy curating music for Pushpa 2. He has also got Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus in the pipeline. Did you listen to Oo Antava yet?