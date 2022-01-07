Pushpa The Rise: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie has now been released on OTT platform Amazon Prime too. The movie, which continues to rule the box office, is now streaming on the service in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Reportedly, Amazon had bought the streaming rights of the movie for an amount of Rs 22 crore. However, the movie continues to run in theatres as well.Also Read - Pushpa Hindi Declared Super-Hit, Collects Rs 72.49 Crore After 21 Days at Box Office

The movie presents Allu Arjun in and as 'Pushpa', an underdog who rises in the world of sandalwood smuggling. The movie is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It also marks the debut of the noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema.

Pushpa has emerged as one of the biggest superhit movies of the year and of Allu Arjun’s career. Pushpa is running at above Rs 300 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The Hindi version of the movie has surprisingly earned more than Rs 72 crore so far. The film is also doing good business from Maharashtra and Gujarat belt that is helping its Hindi version to run wild at the Box Office.

