Pushpa: The Rise Box Office Collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise was one of the most awaited movies of the year. While the film has now been released, it is also receiving a good response from viewers and critics. The movie also managed to rule box office collection on its day one. As per a report in Filmibeat, the film earned close to Rs 40 crore on its opening day. With this, Pushpa has outdone Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which collected over Rs 36 crore on its first day.

Pushpa has managed to earn a total of Rs 24.90 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day one. Reportedly, the movie has also become one of the biggest openers in Andhra and Telangana after Baahubali 2. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali The Conclusion had earned Rs 43 crore on its opening day.

However, what's impressive is the fact that the movie not only ruled in the South but also impressed everyone in Hindi belts as well. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise earned Rs 3 crore on its opening day.

#Pushpa *#Hindi* springs a surprise on Day 1… Gathers speed at single screens, multiplexes decent… Despite limited shows/screens + minimal promotions + #SpiderMan juggernaut + 50% occupancy in biggest market [#Maharashtra]… Will get stronger on Day 2… Fri ₹ 3 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Dz7ac25aD0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 18, 2021

Pushpa has also become an Indian movie with one of the biggest starts in Australia after it earned $ 168,134 i.e Rs 91.11 lacs on Friday.

Pushpa: The Rise has been directed by Sukumar. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjay and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. The movie has been released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.