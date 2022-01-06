Mahesh Babu Faces Criticism: Despite the rise of Omicron instances, there is one movie that continues to do well at the box office Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has shattered numerous box office records, and fans all around the world are ecstatic with the movie’s success. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu‘s admiration for ‘Pushpa,’ has elicited a good response from the superhit film’s leading male Allu Arjun. While fans were delighted to watch the two superstars interact with each other on Twitter, followers of Rashmika are disappointed that the Businessman actor omitted to name her in his post.Also Read - Pushpa on OTT: The Amount Amazon Prime Paid to Buy Streaming Rights of Allu Arjun Starrer

The duo previously collaborated on the blockbuster film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released in the year 2020. Fans were extremely shocked when Mahesh Babu didn’t mention Rashmika Mandanna anywhere in the appreciation tweet. Now, Mahesh Babu is being mocked on the internet for not praising national crush. Also Read - Pushpa on Fire at Box Office Despite All COVID Restrictions, Check Day-Wise Breakup of Allu Arjun Starrer

Check these Tweets:

Rashmika ni mention cheyle enti bro? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GXnuIVdGIQ — Muthayyab Ali™️ (@immali14) January 4, 2022

Huge disrespect from you!! Didn’t even mentioned about female lead — Aths 💃 (@Athira87167184) January 4, 2022

Mahesh Babu’s tweet reads, “Allu Arjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational … a stellar act. Director Sukumar proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest … a class apart(sic).” He also congratulated musician Devi Sri Prasad. “This Is DSP, what can I say … you’re a rock star! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys (sic)!” Mahesh Babu tweeted. Allu Arjun, overwhelmed by the accolades, thanked Mahesh Babu for his review and wrote, “Thank you very much Mahesh Babu garu. So glad you liked the performance, everyone’s work, and the world of ‘Pushpa’. Heartwarming compliments. Humbled (sic).”

Surprisingly, Mahesh Babu was rumoured to be the original choice for the lead part before ‘Pushpa‘ went into production, but Allu Arjun was subsequently cast. Mahesh will star in the next action-comedy ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the same company that brought you ‘Pushpa.’

