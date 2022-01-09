Pushpa The Rise: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie has become one of the biggest hits of the year. The movie has been ruling hearts and box offices. Even Rashmika’s performance in the movie is being widely appreciated. However, if reports are to be believed, the south diva has asked for a 50% hike in her fee for the second part of the film.Also Read - Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa Crosses 300 Crores On Box Office In It's Third Week, Becomes Highest-Grossing Film; Details Inside

As per the latest buzz, Rashmika has hiked her remuneration and has asked for a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore for the second part of Pushpa: The Rise. Reportedly, Rashmika charged Rs 2 crore for the first part of the movie. This means that if the makers agree to pay Rashmika the quoted amount, it will be the highest remuneration of the actor's career so far.

Rashmika is an extremely popular south star and has worked in several films including Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam among others. The actor will be next seen in Mission Majnu along with Siddharth Malhotra and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye.

Talking about Pushpa: The Rise, the movie presents Allu Arjun in and as ‘Pushpa’, an underdog who rises in the world of sandalwood smuggling. The movie is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa has emerged as one of the biggest superhit movies of the year. It is running at above Rs 300 crore at the worldwide Box Office. The Hindi version of the movie has surprisingly earned more than Rs 72 crore so far. The second part of the movie is likely to hit the theatres by the end of this year.