Pushpa Trailer: The creators of the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise Part One finally released the teaser on Monday night after keeping fans waiting. The trailer is raw, deep, and follows a novel style that appears to be a far cry from typical big hero masala films. "One may think it's about a flower, but it's about a fire," says the actor in the teaser giving goosebumps to the audience. Superstar Allu Arjun's new look, accent, and dialogue delivery are all, unlike anything he's ever done before. Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who will be sharing screen space with the actor for the first time, leaves fans in awe of her with her expressions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also shot for a special dance performance in the film.

The core narrative appears to be a turf war between forest inhabitants and selfish men with sweeping abilities who can bend the system to their will. The film is originally in Telugu, nevertheless, it will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada around the world. There’s a lot going on in the trailer and fans are loving it. Also Read - 'Yes, You Can!' Rashmika Mandanna Inspires Fans With a Thoughtful Note

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One Twitter, one user said, “Finally it arrives @alluarjun’s #PushpaTrailer !!Goosebumps Overloaded Fire Mass Feast awaiting this Dec 17th in big-screen (sic) !!” While the other user talked about his fan moment, “One Pic Many Fan Moments Star-struck @alluarjun @Riteishd @ImRaina #PushpaTrailer #PushpaTheRise (sic).”

The second installment will begin shooting after Allu Arjun finishes prior film commitments. Pushpa also marks the reunion of filmmaker Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun, who previously collaborated on blockbuster films such as Arya and Arya 2.

