Hyderabad: Radhe Shyam lead cast Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have been rumoured to be having a rift. Several reports stated that Pooja's 'unprofessional behaviour' irked Prabhas. According to the reports, he refused to speak with Pooja because of her high-handed attitude and tendency to show up late for the shoot. However, UV Creations, the producers of the film, has called the reports 'baseless' and said that the two actors have great respect and admiration for each other.

The makers released the official statement, that read, "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry."

Rubbishing reports of Pooja arriving late for shoots, the makers said, "Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots."

The team also slammed her ‘unprofessional behaviour’ reports and stated, “She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget.”

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan. Helmed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the film is produced by UV Creations. The film will be releasing next year in multiple languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film portrays the love saga through ages. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on January 14, 2022.