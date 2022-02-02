Radhe Shyam new release date: One of the biggest pan-India love stories – Radhe Shyam – has found a new release date. Starring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas in the lead, the film is now set for a release on March 11. The makers released a new poster on Wednesday morning while announcing the new release date on social media. UV Creations, the film’s producer took to Twitter to make a post and wrote, “Come fall in love from March 11th, 2022…

Witness the biggest war between love & destiny.

#RadheShyamOnMarch11 (sic).”Also Read - Radhe Shyam Release Date: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Gets Postponed Due to Omicron Concerns

The new poster of Radhe Shyam shows a boat stuck in terrible weather while in the middle of an ocean. We see a man dancing over the boat as rain pours in and the boat tries to make its way through the deep water. The film will be released in theatres and the fans are happy to be able to finally see the anticipated love story on the big screen. Also Read - After RRR, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam Gets Postponed? Makers Break Silence

Also Read - Radhe Shyam Trailer Released: Prabhas As 'Good Looking Bad Fellow' Does Not Want Love But 'Flirtationship'

The trailer of Radhe Shyam is going to hit the screens soon. The makers will now be speeding up the process of the promotion since only a month is left for it to hit the screens. The film’s other posters have created enough buzz already and it will be interesting to see how this intense love story adds more to the solid pan-India star image that Prabhas has built for himself after the stupendous Baahubali series.

Radhe Shyam is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. It is directed by Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Radhe Shyam!