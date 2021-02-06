The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam released the ‘pre-teaser’ (yeah that’s a thing now) to announce the teaser release date of the film. The small clip that was released on Saturday morning showed Prabhas walking down the streets amid snow, looking all awestruck. The actor, known for his action-packed roles is seen as a lover boy in Radhe Shyam in a first and that’s the reason why his fans are all the more excited for the film. Also Read - Radhe Shyam New Poster Out: Prabhas Hints at Film's Release As He Wishes Fans 'Happy New Year'

The pre-teaser video revealed that the actual teaser of the Radha Krishna Kumar-directorial will be out on February 14, Valentine’s Day – an apt occasion to begin something that’s all about love. Also Read - Radhe Shyam Motion Poster Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Romance Through Ages | WATCH

The pre-teaser also introduces Prabhas in style, telling the fans that they might have ‘known the man’ but they don’t know ‘his heart’. The clip also includes Prabhas’ Baahubali avatar from the SS Rajamouli movie. It shows a caption that reads, “You have known the man, It’s time to know his heart.” There’s no glimpse of Pooja in the video though.

The film has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi languages and it will be released pan-India this year. The release is yet to be announced. Radhe Shyam is produced by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations along with T-Series.

Are you excited to see the teaser?