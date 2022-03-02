Radhe Shyam Trailer: The trailer of Radhe Shyam finally hit the screens featuring Prabhas in his larger-than-life role and Pooja Hegde as the love of his life. Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the film has been described as the fight between ‘love and destiny.’ The trailer of Radhe Shyam shows Prabhas in the role of a palmist, someone who is so skilled at his work that he doesn’t take a second look at anyone’s palm to predict his past, present or future.Also Read - Radhe Shyam Gets a New Release Date, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Intense Love Story to Release in Theatres
Radhe Shyam looks like a big screen massy entertainer with Prabhas’ brand written all over it. The trailer shows giant sets, a ship, a ballroom, a theatre and lots of action involving Prabhas. It looks grand and colourful. Watch the trailer of Radhe Shyam here: Also Read - Radhe Shyam Release Date: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Gets Postponed Due to Omicron Concerns
Also Read - Radhe Shyam Trailer Released: Prabhas As 'Good Looking Bad Fellow' Does Not Want Love But 'Flirtationship'
Here’s how Prabhas’ fans are reacting to the trailer:
Radhe Shyam is set in Europe of the 1970s and is slated to release in theatres worldwide on March 11 this year. Apart from Pooja and Prabhas, it also features Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, Riddhi Kumar and others in important roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi-Pramod, it will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Watch this space for all the latest updates on Radhe Shyam!