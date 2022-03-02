Radhe Shyam Trailer: The trailer of Radhe Shyam finally hit the screens featuring Prabhas in his larger-than-life role and Pooja Hegde as the love of his life. Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the film has been described as the fight between ‘love and destiny.’ The trailer of Radhe Shyam shows Prabhas in the role of a palmist, someone who is so skilled at his work that he doesn’t take a second look at anyone’s palm to predict his past, present or future.Also Read - Radhe Shyam Gets a New Release Date, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Intense Love Story to Release in Theatres

Radhe Shyam looks like a big screen massy entertainer with Prabhas' brand written all over it. The trailer shows giant sets, a ship, a ballroom, a theatre and lots of action involving Prabhas. It looks grand and colourful. Watch the trailer of Radhe Shyam here:

Here's how Prabhas' fans are reacting to the trailer:

Here’s how Prabhas’ fans are reacting to the trailer:

The second trailer of #RadheShyam is breathtakingly mind blowing and it is filled with overwhelming mystery for an Indian film in world class standards which is an achievement by the makers

Please make the day 1 more than 100cr for an opening #Prabhas#RadheShyamOnMarch11 https://t.co/IeVQXCCfPo — Swetha ⭐ ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ (@Sweth_Darling) March 2, 2022

#RadheShyam getting all positivety from all industries.All actors and technicians who acted with #Prabhas all are promoting the RadheShaym film,hype has increased for this film. #RadheShyamReleaseTrailer https://t.co/eeLZKAJLlW — #RADHESHYAM (@imSravankumar11) March 2, 2022

Make way for Indian james cameron @director_radhaa

We call him man of Rampage!

We all believe it!! Brother @director_radhaa

Our #RadheShyam will be

a GAME CHANGER of Indian cinema

These r the words those wandering in brains of every indian!#RadheShyamOnMarch11 pic.twitter.com/tuSRxohHyA — Mysterious_mind (@Mr_mystmind) March 2, 2022

Radhe Shyam is set in Europe of the 1970s and is slated to release in theatres worldwide on March 11 this year. Apart from Pooja and Prabhas, it also features Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, Riddhi Kumar and others in important roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi-Pramod, it will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

