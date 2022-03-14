Radhe Shyam vs The Kashmir Files Box Office: Between Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files, the latter has come out to be a surprise package at the Box Office while the Prabhas starrer has fared really low on the expectations. Both films were released last weekend. While Radhe Shyam created a lot of buzz, The Kashmir Files is raking in more moolah simply on the basis of good word-of-mouth. Radhe Shyam’s first weekend Box Office is around Rs 94.50 (nett) approx out of which Rs 78.64 crore has come from the AP/ TS circuit alone.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Beats Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hindi at Box Office - Check Detailed Collection Report of 16 Days

Radhe Shyam opened well to Rs 46 crore considering Prabhas' popularity and the film's promotion. However, as the disappointing word-of-mouth came in, the collections dropped and on Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 24.50 crore (nett). This remained steady on Sunday when the film garnered Rs 24 crore (nett). The major share of the collection came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market where the film opened to Rs 37.85 crore (nett), and collected Rs 21.48 crore (nett) on Saturday, followed by Rs 19.31 crore on Sunday.

Now, registering the lowest number on a Sunday in a weekend is quite concerning for any film, especially in the belt where the actor enjoys a massive fan following. The numbers on Sundays are usually the highest, even bigger than the opening day in most cases.

Check out the India Box Office breakup of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam here:

Friday: Rs 46 crore

Saturday: Rs 24.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 24 crore

Total: Rs 94.50 crore

Check out the first weekend Box Office breakup of Radhe Shyam in the AP/ TS circuit:

Friday: Rs 37.85 crore

Saturday: Rs 21.48 crore

Sunday: Rs 19.31 crore

Total: Rs 78.64 crore

#RadheShyam AP/TS Box Office Biz stays STRONG despite mixed response. Day 1 – ₹ 37.85 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 21.48 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 19.31 cr

Total – ₹ 78.64 cr#Prabhas — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 14, 2022

The Kashmir Files, on the other hand, has registered a terrific figure on Sunday after tremendous word-of-mouth. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directorial has recorded a jump in Sunday collection after performing decently on Friday and Saturday. The film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar among others in important roles collected Rs 3.55 crore on its first day and Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday. The collections jumped massively to Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, taking the total earning of the first weekend to Rs 27.15 crore.

#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FsKN36sDCp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2022

At this pace, The Kashmir Files will be registering a collection beyond expectations. Many trade pundits believe that it might emerge as the second Gadar at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!