Ram Charan breaks silence on overshadowing JR NTR in RRR: RRR is doing fabulous business at the Box Office and is setting new records for all the people associated with the film, especially for the director – SS Rajamouli and the actors – Jr NTR and Ram Charan. However, there's a lot of buzz on social media regarding Ram Charan overshadowing Jr NTR in the film in terms of the grandeur and the screen presence. When Ram Charan was asked to comment on the same at a recent event in Mumbai, he totally dismissed the theory.

The actor who plays the role of revolutionary Alluri Seetharam Raju in RRR interacted with the media in Mumbai and answered a journalist who asked him about dominating Jr NTR in the film. The popular actor said, "I don't believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don't think I have enjoyed working in any other film in my career and what I will take back from RRR is my journey with Taarak. Thank you Rajamouli garu for the opportunity."

Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the role of best friends in the film who fight the British Raj together with limited resources. Their grandeur, vision, passion for freedom and love for their people help them rise against the army of British soldiers. The film is doing an earth-shattering business at the Box Office and is inching close to Rs 950 crore worldwide. RRR has already become the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time at the worldwide Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on RRR Box Office!