South superstar Ram Charan has finally tested negative for COVID-19 and is now 'back in action'. He was tested positive in December 2020, a few days after he celebrated Christmas with his cousins. Taking to Instagram, he posted two photos of himself with a blue-yellow Macau and announced, "Tested negative! I'm back in action.(sic)"

During the time he tested positive for coronavirus, he was shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

On December 29, Ram Charan issued a statement on social media, which reads, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

On the same day, his cousin Varun Tej also tested positive for COVID-19. The duo had celebrated Christmas 2020 together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he made his acting debut with the Telugu film, Chirutha (2007). He has featured in many fit films such as Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam, and Zanjeer. He has also produced films such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No 150. Ram Charan will be next seen in the film, RRR, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film is set in the 1920s and it is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

