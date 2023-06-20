Home

Entertainment

Ram Charan-Upasana Become Parents to a Girl, Fans Celebrate The Arrival of ‘Mega Princess’ – Check Reactions

Ram Charan-Upasana Become Parents to a Girl, Fans Celebrate The Arrival of ‘Mega Princess’ – Check Reactions

Star couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are now proud parents to a baby girl. The baby was born at a hospital in Hyderabad and the fans have been celebrating ever since.

Ram Charan-Upasana Become Parents to a Girl, Fans Celebrate The Arrival of 'Mega Princess' - Check Reactions

Ram Charan-Upasana’s baby girl: RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed a baby girl in the wee hours of Tuesday, June 20. The couple was seen outside the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on the night of June 19th after which the hospital announced the good news in their official medical bulletin on Tuesday morning.

Upasana and Ram are absolutely elated about the arrival of their daughter and so are their fans. Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos of the fans celebrating the baby whom they have named ‘mega princess’ – taken from Ram’s title ‘mega star’. The news came out when the official medical bulletin of the hospital read: “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidea had a baby girl on 20th June 2003, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills – Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”

You may like to read

The fans didn’t take much time in trending ‘#MegaPrincess’ and ‘RamCharanUpasanaBabyGirl’. One Twitter user wrote, “I’ts baby girl ❣️congratulations! #Megaprincess Arrive ✨ @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela #GlobalStarRamCharan (sic).” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations to the new parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela ❤️Wishing you and your newborn girl a lifetime of good health and happiness #RamCharanUpasanaBabyGirl #MegaPrincess (sic).”

Finally the wait is over!!!!!

It’s a MEGA PRINCESS Congratulations @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela @KChiruTweets Lots and Lots of Love from Mega Fans ❤️

All the happiness and joy for our Megastar #megaprincess — Swapna Naidu (@SwapnaNaaidu) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the couple has now decided to move in with Ram’s parents. In an interview recently, Upasana told Times of India that they have thoughtfully decided not to deprive their kid of their grandparents’ love and they will be moving in at Chiranjeevi’s house in Hyderabad soon after the birth of their baby. “We both were brought up in a setup where our grandparents played a huge role in our upbringing. We don’t want to deprive our child of that joy. So, we have taken a conscious call to move back in with his parents and raise the child together. Also, we both are working professionals, and having their support is extremely important,” she said.

This is Ram and Upasana’s first baby in 12 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2012. Our congratulations to the new parents!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.