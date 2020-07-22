Ram Gopal Varma’s Telugu film Power Star is one of the most controversial films of the filmmaker and its trailer has been leaked online. The controversy was so huge that RGV decide to charge Rs 25 for the trailer of the film but it was leaked on YouTube by a channel named GreatAndhra and hence the filmmaker decided to refund those who paid for the trailer. Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma Supports Karan Johar, Calls Him ‘a Bigger Victim’: Blaming Him For What Happened is Ridiculous

The film revolves around the failed politician campaign of Power Star during the 2019 election. However, RGV denies that the film has nothing to do with Pawan Kalyan. The characters in the movie resemble Telugu actors and politicians. Actor Allu Aravind has also spoken against the film.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and wrote, “POWER STAR trailer which was supposed to release at 11 AM today has leaked out …we suspect that it is the work of one of our own office staff ..we take full responsibility and all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP. (sic)”

The film will release on July 25, 2020 on PPV platform, RGVWorld.com and pre-booking of the film has already begun. The film is priced at Rs 150.