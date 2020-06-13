South actor Ramya Krishnan and her sister Vinaya Krishnan were travelling from Mammalapuram to Chennai when the Chennai Police seized over 100 bottles of beer and wine from the actor’s car. The actor’s driver named Selvakumar was taken into custody. As per a report published in the news agency UNI, the actor and her sister were also taken into custody for a short time. Also Read - Ramya Krishnan Aka Sivagami’s Stylish Avatar On The Cover Of A Magazine Will Leave You Stunned

The Baahubali actor’s car was stopped at the Chenkalpet check-post by the police where around 96 beer bottles and 8 bottles of wine were found being smuggled through the car. Also Read - NOT Ramya Krishnan, but Sridevi was the first choice for Sivagami in Baahubali

The driver was taken to the Kanathur police station. He later got bail and it was reported that Ramya herself bailed her driver out of the custody. Also Read - Overwhelmed by love and support: Ramya Krishnan

As per a report in Indiaglitz, it was a normal checking procedure that the police were taking place at the check-post. Ramya’s Innova Crysta with number TN07Q 0099 was also checked and found filled with liquor bottles.

It is not yet known whether Ramya knew about the bottles in her car or not. More details in the matter are awaited.