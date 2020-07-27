Good news for all Rana Daggubati fans! He is going to get married to Miheeka Bajaj in August this year. Yes, it’s true! In a recent interview, the Baahubali actor shared the wedding date and we must say only 10 days are left for D Day! Rana was a part of India Today’s e-Mind Rocks 2020 and there he spoke about his wedding and when he is tying the knot. It’s almost the end of his bachelorhood. Also Read - Celebrations Continue! Rana Daggubati's Fiance Miheeka Bajaj Hints at Pre-Wedding Ceremony, Shares Mesmerising Pictures

Rana Daggubati reveals that his fiancé Miheeka Bajaj lives nearby and everything is going smoothly. He said, “I think I am growing up and it’s time to get married. My fiancé Miheeka lives 3 kms away from my house and we’re in the same vicinity. Sometimes, you know when things are going smoothly. And I don’t question it when things are going correctly. She’s lovely and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another.” Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in Hyderabad?

Rana further reveals the date. He confirmed, “I am getting married on August 8. On the personal front, it’s been the best time of my life, getting married to Miheeka. It’s been pretty awesome”. Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Date Confirmed: Actor's Father Suresh Babu Reveals It's Not December But August

A few days ago, Miheeka Bajaj took to Instagram to share her pictures in gorgeous traditional wear and seems like it’s from their pre-wedding ceremony. As per the reports, the couple recently attended their premiere wedding event. The pictures were going crazily viral and fans were speculating that the couple has begun with their pre-wedding ceremony.

Have a look:

In the photos, she can be seen clad in a Jayanti Reddy mint green lehenga with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She teamed up her look with a beautiful long neckpiece, a maang tikka, golden bracelet, and a pair of earrings. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, highlighted cheekbones, perfect eye makeup, and a dash of lipstick.

Rana Daggubati broke several hearts of her female fans when he announced that he is hitched to Miheeka Bajaj on 12th May 2020. On May 21, the couple shared their loved-up pictures from their Roka ceremony.

The wedding will take place in the presence of both the families and they will be following the guidelines set by the government in order to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic. If reports are to be believed, their wedding will take place in the Falaknuma Palace. However, there is no confirmation of the venue.