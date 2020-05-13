Actor Rana Daggubati and his longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj will soon be tieing the knot with each other. Now Rana’s father and producer Suresh Babu revealed that they were planning the wedding to happen in December but it could happen even sooner. Speaking to Hyderabad Times, he said, “During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them. It’s too soon to talk about other details about the wedding. We will reveal everything at the appropriate time.” Also Read - Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's Family Planning Their Wedding, Couple to Soon Enter Wedlock

“The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding”, he added. Also Read - Rana Daggubati Gets Engaged to Interior Designer Miheeka Bajaj, Says 'She Said Yes'

Baahubali actor took to social media to announce the good news by sharing a mushy post and captioned it, “And she said yes.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram And she said Yes 🙂 ❤️#MiheekaBajaj A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on May 12, 2020 at 4:17am PDT

Earlier, a source close to the couple said that his family and friends knew about their relationship. It further revealed the actor has virtually proposed her during the lockdown and no official engagement ceremony has taken place, as of yet.

The source was quoted as saying in Mumbai Mirror, “He has proposed virtually in the time of lockdown. He and Miheeka, who is an interior designer and event manager, have been in a serious relationship for a while now. No official engagement has taken place yet due to the current situation, but its official. Their family and friends have been aware of their relationship and knew they were going to get married. Obviously, with the lockdown in place wedding planning will take place only once things return to normalcy.”



Talking about keeping their relationship under wraps for past few years, it said, “She never visited him on the sets and the paparazzi didn’t have any idea that they were dating. It was all strictly under wraps.”