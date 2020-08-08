Tollywood’s most eligible bachelor, Rana Daggubati will be tieing the knot with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in just a few hours and the Baahubali actor is all ‘ready’ for the big day. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture along with father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh as they pose for the camera. Rana looks dapper clad in a white cream-colored kurta teamed up with white traditional dhoti. With sunglasses and a watch in hand, he is in all smiles as he gears up for the big wedding day. He captioned the picture as ‘Ready’. Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding To Take Place on August 8: Here is All You Need to Know About High-Profile Wedding Amid COVID-19

Meanwhile, Miheeka has shared a couple of pictures from mehendi ceremony and looks gorgeous in pink. She stole the limelight with beautiful pink lehenga and Rana compliment her in white. The pre-wedding festivities kicked-off with a Haldi ceremony on Wednesday at Miheeka’s residence in Jubilee Hills. On Thursday, it was followed up by mehendi ceremony where she decked up in pink with beaded maang tikka, pink lips and wavy hair. Actor Samantha Akkineni was among few guests who attended the ceremony.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding will be a close-knit affair with only close family members and a few friends. Amid the coronavirus scare, the wedding will only comprise of 30 in attendance. The families has also transformed the entire wedding venue into a bio-secure bubble to keep COVID-19 at bay. Suresh Babu shares, “Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distance. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too.”

“There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful, he added.