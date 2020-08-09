Actor Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj in a traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday evening in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by family members and a few close friends. The photos and videos from the ceremony are now going viral on social media and one can’t look away from the bride who dressed up in a stunning white lehenga for her big day. Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Highlights: South Star Ram Charan Shares First Official Picture of The Newly Married Couple

It was an unusual choice for Miheeka to go subtle in white at her wedding but she looked fabulous. The girl chose designer Anamika Khanna to create her gorgeous outfit who took care of everything from the bride's personal taste to how she had visualised herself on her wedding day. Miheeka's lehenga was entirely hand-made and came with double dupatta. Khanna and her team created a golden dupatta that the bride carried on her shoulders while a separate coral veil was created that covered her head.

What added more dazzles to her look was that jaw-dropping jewellery. Even though Miheeka went subtle on the choice of her lehenga, she went all big with the wedding jewellery. She wore two giant neckpieces that were crafted in big uncut diamonds and styled with a matching maang tika and mathapatti. Miheeka also wore a white chooda (traditional wedding bangles) and finished her look with a pair of golden kalires.

In an interview with Times of India, Anamika Khanna talked about Miheeka’s wedding look and said, “Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj both have a really fine and subtle taste and wanted something very elegant for the wedding. We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta.” She added that the lehenga took almost ‘10,000 man-hours’ to be curated.

Your thoughts on that wedding look?