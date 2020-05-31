South star Rana Daggubati is getting married to interior decorator Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 this year. The news was confirmed by the actor’s father, producer Suresh Babu, who told a daily about the family’s decision. Deccan Chronicle mentioned that Suresh Babu confirmed the wedding date of Rana and Miheeka, also adding that the ceremony will take place after permission from the government. Also Read - Rana Daggubati on His Wedding With Miheeka Bajaj: 'I Found Strangest Time to Get Married'

The veteran producer added that the members of both the families will be present at the wedding. It is going to be a traditional ceremony and will be organised while following all the protocols of the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, the reports suggested that the families are looking for a winter wedding in December. However, things were not finalised. Now, as mentioned in another report, both the families consulted their respective pundits to decide on a date and August 8 came out as the most auspicious one.

Rana and Miheeka got engaged in a Roka ceremony on May 14 in the presence of their immediate family members. The ceremony was organised at their home studio – Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. For the ceremony, Rana wore a traditional white outfit while Miheeka dressed up in a gorgeous golden-red saree that she paired with a Jayanti Reddy blouse and a matching dupatta. The couple looked stunning together. The ceremony was also attended by actor Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni.

Recently, in an interview, Rana talked about his relationship with Miheeka and the decision of getting married. He said he knew Miheeeka for years because she was the classmate of his cousin. Rana added that they became friends and as soon as he realised he was at ease with her, he popped the question and Miheeka said yes.