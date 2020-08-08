Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s will be exchanging the wedding vows in a few hours and Tollywood’s most eligible bachelor will be taken forever breaking many hearts. The wedding is taking place at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding will take place in both Telugu and Marwari traditions on Saturday. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair with only family members and a few close friends in attendance. The venue has turned into a bio-secure bubble and sanitisers and face masks have been installed in the venue. However, social distancing will be maintained to make it a happy and safe celebration. Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Baahubali Actor is 'Ready' in Cream Kurta-White Dhoti For The Big Day

♦ Actor Samantha Akkineni shares a candid picture with Rana Daggubati. While Samantha looks gorgeous in reen ethnic wear, Rana looks dapper in a white kurta, pyjama teamed up with a white golden embroidered coat. She captioned it, “It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star ….🤩… #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka .”

♦ Rana Daggubati shared a picture as he gets ‘ready’ for his big day along with his father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh as they pose for the camera. Rana looks absolutely handsome in a white cream-colored kurta teamed up with white traditional dhoti.

View this post on Instagram Ready!! 💥💥💥 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Aug 7, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT



♦ Bride Miheeka Bajaj also shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony in gorgeous pink lehenga, beaded maang tikka, pink lips and wavy hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 7, 2020 at 11:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🧡 A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 7, 2020 at 10:22pm PDT



♦ For her haldi ceremony, Miheeka clad in a yellow lehenga and flower jewellery and perfect makeup, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Rana, on the other hand, wore a white t-shirt teamed up with dhoti.

Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu told Times of India, “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram Haldi ceremony Celebrations 🎉🎈🎊 #miheekabajaj #miheekadaggubati #ranadaggubati A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 7, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram @ Haldi ceremony #miheekabajaj #miheeka @ranadaggubati A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 6, 2020 at 7:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤ A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 6, 2020 at 6:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram locked ❤ A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 6, 2020 at 4:33am PDT



The pre-wedding festivities included haldi and mehendi ceremonies, mata ki chowki and pellikoduku function.

The couple will be hosting a grand party for their friends and industry colleagues post-pandemic. Miheeka’s mother confirms the same and said, “Every girl dreams about her wedding day and wants it to be perfect and Miheeka is no different. As her mother, I’m trying everything I can to make it special for her. I have one or two surprises in store for her and I can’t wait to see her reaction on the D-Day.”