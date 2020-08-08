Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s will be exchanging the wedding vows in a few hours and Tollywood’s most eligible bachelor will be taken forever breaking many hearts. The wedding is taking place at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding will take place in both Telugu and Marwari traditions on Saturday. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair with only family members and a few close friends in attendance. The venue has turned into a bio-secure bubble and sanitisers and face masks have been installed in the venue. However, social distancing will be maintained to make it a happy and safe celebration. Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Baahubali Actor is 'Ready' in Cream Kurta-White Dhoti For The Big Day

♦ Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj performs wedding rituals. While Miheeka looks absolutely drop-dead gorgeous in Anamika Khanna bridal golden lehenga teamed up with peach-coloured dupatta and jewellery, Rana looks dapper in golden kurta, dhoto and veil around his neck. Check out the pictures from virtual reality streaming.

♦ Allu Arjun arrives at Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding.



♦ Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are performing their wedding rituals right now. The bride of the moment, Miheeka is wearing Anamika Khanna designed wedding dress. Speaking to Times of India, she gave some deets on the bridal wear and revealed that she is wearing a cream and gold lehenga with a coral lead veil. The lehenga has a ‘hand done zardosi’ with a ‘finest form of chikangari and gold metalwork’ teamed with a ‘woven gold dupatta’.

Anamika Khanna said, “Miheeka and her mother Bunty Bajaj both have a really fine and subtle taste and wanted something very elegant for the wedding. We decided to do a cream and gold lehenga with a coral head veil. The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta.”

She discloses that the bride didn’t want something ‘too loud’ and created one of the finest creations. It took almost 10,000 man-hours.

♦ Natural Star Nani watching live streaming of Rana And Miheeka’s wedding in Virtual Reality.

Watching the end of an iconic bachelor 😄@RanaDaggubati Congratulations babai 🤗 Ee technology ento .. pic.twitter.com/4WYE4xvj7r — Nani (@NameisNani) August 8, 2020



♦ Rana Daggubati covers his face with a mask amid coronavirus pandemic.

♦ Samantha Akkineni arrives at the Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding venue in Hyderabad.

♦ Miheeka Bajaj wears beautiful white bangles and clings it in the latest Boomerang video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 8, 2020 at 5:57am PDT



♦ Miheeka Bajaj will be wearing Arpita Mehta’s bridal lehenga. Speaking to ETimes, she said, “Miheeka is a stunning girl with great poise. Keeping her feminine and playful personality in mind, we designed a lehenga that was grand but not the usual lehenga choli with a dupatta.”

♦ Actor Samantha Akkineni shares a candid picture with Rana Daggubati. While Samantha looks gorgeous in reen ethnic wear, Rana looks dapper in a white kurta, pyjama teamed up with a white golden embroidered coat. She captioned it, “It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star ….🤩… #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka .”

♦ Rana Daggubati shared a picture as he gets ‘ready’ for his big day along with his father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh as they pose for the camera. Rana looks absolutely handsome in a white cream-colored kurta teamed up with white traditional dhoti.

View this post on Instagram Ready!! 💥💥💥 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Aug 7, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT



♦ Bride Miheeka Bajaj also shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony in gorgeous pink lehenga, beaded maang tikka, pink lips and wavy hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 7, 2020 at 11:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🧡 A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 7, 2020 at 10:22pm PDT



♦ For her haldi ceremony, Miheeka clad in a yellow lehenga and flower jewellery and perfect makeup, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Rana, on the other hand, wore a white t-shirt teamed up with dhoti.

Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu told Times of India, “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram Haldi ceremony Celebrations 🎉🎈🎊 #miheekabajaj #miheekadaggubati #ranadaggubati A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 7, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram @ Haldi ceremony #miheekabajaj #miheeka @ranadaggubati A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 6, 2020 at 7:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤ A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 6, 2020 at 6:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram locked ❤ A post shared by Miheeka 💙 (@miheekabajaj) on Aug 6, 2020 at 4:33am PDT



The pre-wedding festivities included haldi and mehendi ceremonies, mata ki chowki and pellikoduku function.

The couple will be hosting a grand party for their friends and industry colleagues post-pandemic. Miheeka’s mother confirms the same and said, “Every girl dreams about her wedding day and wants it to be perfect and Miheeka is no different. As her mother, I’m trying everything I can to make it special for her. I have one or two surprises in store for her and I can’t wait to see her reaction on the D-Day.”